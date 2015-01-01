Abstract

Rear-end crashes are a relatively common crash type and often occur at or near intersections. Although rear-end crashes are generally less severe than some other crash types, there were still 2,346 fatal and 595,000 injury rear-end crashes in the US in 2019 alone. These crashes are generally caused by one at-fault driver who strikes a leading vehicle, and it may be useful to assess factors associated with a driver being at-fault. Additionally, it is important to analyze factors associated with injury severity outcomes in order to develop countermeasures aimed at preventing severe injuries. As such, this study investigates factors related to fault status and injury severity (and the interrelation between the two) in two-vehicle intersection-related rear-end crashes using data from a southwestern US state. A binary probit model was estimated to assess factors associated with fault status, while a bivariate ordered probit model was estimated to assess factors associated with driver injury severity by fault status. Importantly, by modelling the injury severity of both crash-involved drivers jointly, potential within-crash correlation can be accounted for. The results of the fault status model indicated numerous factors were associated with a fault status including vehicle type, driver age, and driver impairment or distraction. The results of the bivariate injury severity model indicated numerous factors were significantly associated with injury severity and importantly, differences were observed between at-fault and not-at-fault drivers. Ultimately, the results of this study may assist in development of targeted countermeasures aimed at reducing both crash occurrence and severe injury outcomes.

