Abstract

Some old-order Anabaptist communities rely on animal-drawn vehicles for transportation and farm work. This research examines reports involving horse-drawn vehicles found in the AgInjuryNews dataset, which provides a publicly accessible collection of agricultural injury reports primarily gathered from news media. The goals of this research are to characterize the reports and to compare results with previous research to assess the utility of using AgInjuryNews to examine horse-drawn vehicle incidents. A total of 38 reports representing 83 victims were identified. Chi-square tests comparing victim and incident traits for fatal and nonfatal injuries were significant for the victim's role in the incident, vehicle type, presence of a motor vehicle, rear-ending by a motor vehicle, spooked horses, a victim being run over or struck by a vehicle, and a victim being ejected or falling from a vehicle. Additional analysis of incidents involving horse-drawn farm equipment showed that a significantly higher proportion of off-road incidents were fatal compared to on-road incidents. The proportion of fatal injuries in the AgInjuryNews dataset was approximately 10 times higher than observed in a study using Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (DOT) data. Compared to previous research, the AgInjuryNews reports contained a higher proportion of incidents where a motor vehicle rear-ended a horse-drawn vehicle, and fewer cases of horse-drawn vehicles being struck by motor vehicles while crossing or entering a main road and making left turns. Reports of buggy crashes found in AgInjuryNews differed from those found in a Nexis Uni search in that the bulk of the articles from Nexis Uni referred to cases involving criminal charges for impaired driving or hit-and-run crashes. While it is evident that the reports included in the sample are incidents that media sources find compelling rather than comprehensive injury surveillance, it is possible to gain new insights using the AgInjuryNews reports.

