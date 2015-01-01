Abstract

This paper presents a conceptual framework with the application of the structural equation modeling (SEM) method for improving safety in the surface mining industry. The focus of the study is to address the essential components of occupational safety and assess them to develop significant linkages because they are often addressed individually. In this study, the risk (accident causation) factors were examined for continuous improvement based on the risk management process and the application of engineering, education, and enforcement. Data collected from mine employees were utilized to evaluate the framework using SEM. The final structure model showed good fit indices, including chi-square to a degree of freedom (x2/df) equal to 2.545, root mean square error of approximation (RMSEA) of 0.034 with a probability of 1.0, and a valid framework path. All the factors had a significant positive effect on workplace conditions and workers' commitment, except machinery, which had a positive non-significant effect on workplace conditions. The effects of the mediated factors of worker commitment and workplace conditions on the number of accidents were β = −0.76 and β = −0.145, respectively, and the effects on job satisfaction were β = 0.31 and β = 0.433. The research concluded that any risk factor reduction can improve safety in the mining industry; however, the correlation of all factors' effects magnifies the influence of a single factor. Furthermore, the conceptual framework is recommended for identifying the factors that need modification in order to manage hazards and improve safety in the workplace.

