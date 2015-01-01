Abstract

On the one hand, in the present era, construction companies are one of Egypt's fastest-growing industries and provide significant economic returns. On the other hand, construction industries significantly put individuals in danger of accidental death. In this study, the researchers examined the factors that affect Occupational Safety (OCS) measures among women engineers working in Egypt's construction industries. This is a quantitative study that used cross-sectional data, and the researchers used 376 usable samples. By applying Structural Equation Modeling (SEM), this study's findings demonstrate that the Work Environment (WEN), Personal Protection (PP), Training and Education of Safety Skills (TESS), Familiarity with Safety Regulations (FSR) and Safety Commitment (SCT) influence OCS. This study's findings will help policymakers and planners design effective safety policies on construction sites. This study's findings about adopting precautionary and safety measures will help reduce the death rates on Egypt's construction sites. Finally, particularly in developing countries, this study's findings will contribute to the health and safety and environment and health literature.

