Abstract

(1) Background: A set of relevant police ergonomic parameters (PEP) have been used for the assessment and prevention of occupational risks involved in police physical interventions (PITs). Through this set of PEPs, a comparison has been made between two traditional PITs against two novel OTPs (operational tactical procedures). (2) Method: The data have been collected by means of a motion capture suit fitted with 19 inertial measurement units (IMUs). A specific and powerful software package specific for ergonomic analysis has been used to manage the large amount of data registered and to generate a series of three-dimensional plots. Traditional PITs and newer OTPs have been performed for their analysis. Specifically, the PEPs corresponding to the implementation of four PITs have been analyzed by collecting the measurements provided by a set of IMUs installed on a motion capture suit, and their occupational risk assessments have been compared against those corresponding to newer OTPs. (3) Results: For the four PITs, the PEPs have been analyzed with the measured values from the IMUs, throughout the duration of each technique. The two traditional intervention techniques have scored higher than the new OTPs in the REBA system, the asymmetry angle, L5-pelvis shear and joint contact forces, and the total muscle power measurements. (4) Conclusions: It has been confirmed that the new OTPs minimize the risk of injuries, since their PEPs reached lower values than those corresponding to the traditional PITs, which are still being taught at police academies.

