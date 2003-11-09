Abstract

In order to reduce collision at a 90-degree intersection, an automatic emergency collision avoidance control method for intelligent vehicles based on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology is proposed. Most of the existing automatic emergency braking (AEB) control algorithms are designed for a single high-friction road with reference to the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) evaluation procedures, and they do not consider changes in road friction. Thus, it may be difficult to avoid collision successfully on a low-friction road. Although some studies have considered the variation of road friction, they are only applicable to straight-line rear-end collisions and cannot be directly applied to intersections. In addition, most studies regard the vehicle only as a particle, ignoring the actual dynamic characteristics of the vehicle. The main contribution of this article is to present an AEB control strategy by V2X technology, which can make the intelligent vehicle avoid collisions at a 90-degree intersection effectively. The proposed time-to-collision (TTC) adaptive algorithm has considered various road surfaces, and its effectiveness is verified by the co-simulation of Matlab/Simulink, CarSim, and Prescan on a typical urban intersection road.

Language: en