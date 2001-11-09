|
Personal watercraft (PWC) users and other high-speed watersports participants have sustained rectal and vaginal injuries during falls into the water, herein referred to as water intrusion injuries (WIIs). WIIs result from the rapid introduction of water into these lower body cavities causing injury to the soft tissues of the perineum, rectum, and vagina. While case studies of injured water-skiers and PWC users are reported in the literature, there is little information related to passenger kinematics and pressure exposure during a rearward fall from a PWC. The results of an experimental study of passenger falls from two "high-performance" PWC are presented herein.
Language: en