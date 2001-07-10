|
Vella AD, Vigliani A. SAE Int. J. Veh. Dyn. Stab. NVH 2022; 7(1): 10-07-01-0003.
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers)
The segment of micro-vehicles has experienced an increasing spread in recent years since its positive implications for both individual road users and the whole urban scenario. An experimental and numerical analysis on a standing electric scooter (e-scooter) is proposed with the aim of evaluating the longitudinal performance and the influence of rider positioning on the dynamics of the whole system; for this purpose, an e-scooter available in Europe and at mid-range price is considered. The vehicle is instrumented to monitor its longitudinal position, velocity, and acceleration. Test procedure and data processing are defined to homogeneously acquire and manage the signals. The experimental campaign is divided into three main categories corresponding to different maneuvers, i.e., acceleration, braking, and coasting. Specific attention is given to the electric motor modalities, both in driving and regeneration; moreover, the dependency of the rolling resistance force on tire inflation pressure is investigated. Braking maneuvers are performed on different surfaces and with different drivers.
Language: en