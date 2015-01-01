Abstract

Marginalized groups (including people of Color and sexual minorities) have been over-policed and specifically targeted based on their race/ethnicity and identity. The deleterious effects of over-policing marginalized groups include overrepresentation in the carceral system, experiencing higher rates of violence from police, and extend to affect mental health and stress levels. This study examines police-related stress among a U.S. national cohort of gay and bisexual men (collected in late 2020 and early 2021) and its association with race/ethnicity, age, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) status, income, and other characteristics of interest. Our results show that the odds of reporting extreme police-related stress were 2.7 (95% confidence interval [CI] [2.08, 3.41]) times higher for Black individuals than for their White counterparts. Odds were also significantly greater for those who have experienced race-based (odds ratio [OR] = 2.26, 95% CI [1.81-2.82] or identity-based discrimination (OR = 2.05, 95% CI [1.66, 2.54]). Our findings demonstrate variation in police-related stress among a cohort of gay and bisexual men; with men of Color and low-income men among the most affected by police-related stress. For this population, police-related stress should be considered for its potential deleterious effect on HIV vulnerability and reporting violent crimes to police (including intimate partner violence and hate crimes).

