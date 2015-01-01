SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maas MK, Gal T, Cary KM, Greer K. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2022; 17(4): 435-457.

As middle and high school students consume and create their own pornography or use it as a form of violence perpetration known as image-based sexual abuse, school staff struggle to find appropriate responses to these issues. As pornography use becomes more prevalent, and discourse on sexual violence more public, pornography education could become a tool for preventing sexual violence and promoting sexual health. In response, we explored the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of PopPorn, a 4-module pornography and IBSA professional development training program in a sample of staff who work for Midwestern public schools (i.e., schools providing free public education funded by tax dollars and maintained by local government).

RESULTS indicate that the majority of staff perceive student pornography use and IBSA perpetration to be critical problems that negatively impact school climate.

RESULTS also indicate that the PopPorn brief intervention increases staff knowledge of and efficacy in addressing pornography and IBSA-related problems and reduces harmful sexual double standard attitudes that have been linked to victim blaming in instances of sexual violence. This promising program adds to a growing number of media and pornography literacy interventions aimed at improving sexual violence prevention and response.


sexual harassment; media literacy; pornography; school-based sex education; sexting

