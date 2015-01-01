|
Citation
|
Maas MK, Gal T, Cary KM, Greer K. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2022; 17(4): 435-457.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37274148
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
As middle and high school students consume and create their own pornography or use it as a form of violence perpetration known as image-based sexual abuse, school staff struggle to find appropriate responses to these issues. As pornography use becomes more prevalent, and discourse on sexual violence more public, pornography education could become a tool for preventing sexual violence and promoting sexual health. In response, we explored the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of PopPorn, a 4-module pornography and IBSA professional development training program in a sample of staff who work for Midwestern public schools (i.e., schools providing free public education funded by tax dollars and maintained by local government).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual harassment; media literacy; pornography; school-based sex education; sexting