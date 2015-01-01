Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intentional injuries are the second leading cause of death in the U.S. between the ages of 1 and 44. Each traumatic event is approached best with a multiagency and multidisciplinary approach. Family Justice Centers (FJCs) are structured as one-stop centers for victims of all forms of violence to provide services.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to describe trauma patients evaluated in an FJC and determine the effect of the referrals on injury-related hospital recidivism.



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional descriptive study of traumatically injured patients that were evaluated in an adult level II trauma center for 3 years and were referred to Ventura County's FJC.



RESULTS: There were 415 trauma admissions for intentional injuries, which accounted for 10.4% of the total trauma-related hospital admissions. Of these patients, 203 (49%) were evaluated in Ventura County's FJC. The remaining 212 (51%) had an open judicial case, thus, were not processed through the FJC due to conflict of interest. The mechanisms of injuries of patients that were evaluated at the FJC (N = 203) were mostly assaults (83%). Majority of the patients were of the Hispanic race (70%), males (69%), English speaking (77%), and aged 18-59 (84%). 573 individual services were provided to these patients. The patients evaluated through the FJC (N = 203) had zero recidivism, while those with open cases had a 1% recidivism rate (P = NS).



CONCLUSION: By collaborating with FJCs, trauma center outcomes contribute to a pathway for healing and may prevent future acts of intentional injuries.

