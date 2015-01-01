SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pereira Carvalho N, Pierson K, Shaker-Naeeni H, Sabel E. BJPsych Bull 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjb.2023.24

PMID

37272611

Abstract

Suicide is the most common cause of death for young people in the UK and around 50% of completed suicides in young people have previous self-harm as a theme. Hence, robust management of young people presenting with self-harm to the emergency department is crucial. Guidelines published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Royal College of Psychiatrists advise an overnight admission for under-16s with self-harm, which is a challenge during winter pressures or bed shortages. In this editorial we discuss the difficulties faced when navigating NICE 2004 guidance documents with the realities of the coalface and consider the prospects for current practice and the future with the NICE 2022 guidance.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; self-harm; community mental health teams; NICE guidelines; RCPsych guidelines

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print