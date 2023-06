Abstract

Background. Serious mental illness affects daily functioning, including occupational balance.



PURPOSE. This study aims to compare occupational balance and emotional regulation between people with serious mental illness and the healthy population and to examine the relationship between occupational balance and emotional regulation.



METHOD. A cross-sectional study was performed. Occupational balance and emotional regulation were measured using the Occupational Balance Questionnaire and the Emotional Regulation Questionnaire, respectively. A multivariate analysis (analysis of covariance) was conducted.



FINDINGS. The sample consisted of 112 individuals, divided into two groups: the serious mental illness group (n = 55); and the healthy group (n = 57). People with serious mental illness reported lower occupational balance and lower cognitive reappraisal than the healthy population. Furthermore, the higher cognitive reappraisal, the higher the occupational balance, and the higher the expressive suppression, the lower the occupational balance.



CONCLUSION. The results provide preliminary evidence of the relationship between occupational balance and emotional regulation.

