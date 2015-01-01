Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Prior research has primarily concentrated on occupational health concerns, including injuries and heatstroke, among couriers. Nevertheless, there has been a scarcity of emphasis on mental health aspects, with existing studies predominantly addressing the risk factors associated with occupational stress.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? The present study demonstrated a significant association between occupational stress and well-being among couriers, with positive coping strategies acting as a mediating factor. Furthermore, the results indicate that implementing a positive coping style may mitigate the impact of occupational stress on well-being.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Future public policy initiatives should focus on promoting the well-being of couriers by fostering improvements in the workplace environment, reevaluating the organization of work, and delivering support to couriers in managing occupational stress.

