Xue P, Zhang Y, Wei F, Zhou L, Fang X, Hu Y, Hong Y, Li S, Lou X, Zou H. China CDC Wkly. 2023; 5(20): 446-451.

(Copyright © 2023, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])

10.46234/ccdcw2023.085

37274770

PMC10236641

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Prior research has primarily concentrated on occupational health concerns, including injuries and heatstroke, among couriers. Nevertheless, there has been a scarcity of emphasis on mental health aspects, with existing studies predominantly addressing the risk factors associated with occupational stress.

WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? The present study demonstrated a significant association between occupational stress and well-being among couriers, with positive coping strategies acting as a mediating factor. Furthermore, the results indicate that implementing a positive coping style may mitigate the impact of occupational stress on well-being.

WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Future public policy initiatives should focus on promoting the well-being of couriers by fostering improvements in the workplace environment, reevaluating the organization of work, and delivering support to couriers in managing occupational stress.


well-being; coping style; courier; occupational stress

