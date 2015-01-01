Abstract

Abrus precatorius (Jequirity, Indian liquorice, rosary bead, Gunja, or rati) seeds are highly toxic and are often ingested as a means of suicide in India. Gastric symptoms like bleeding, diarrhea, vomiting, and epigastric pain are the common manifestations of this toxicity. Abrin, a toxic substance found in the seeds, is structurally and functionally similar to ricin and is considered even more fatal. We report the first case of Abrus precatorius poisoning, where the internet was utilized to procure a potentially deadly poison with the intention to commit suicide in north India. Such actions are relevant to the medical field, particularly regarding the potential risks associated with the unsupervised procurement and misuse of toxic substances. The case highlights the potentially fatal consequences of ingesting Abrus seeds and the need for prompt medical attention in such cases.

