|
Citation
|
Davidson L, Dennis A, Theodoropoulou A, Carter H, Amlôt R, Hesketh I. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1145944.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37275687
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The frequency of assaults on police officers in the United Kingdom is rising and evidence suggests that exposure to work-place violence can negatively impact wellbeing, for example, increased perceived stress, feeling worn out and tired, and emotional exhaustion. Despite the prevalence of assaults on police officers, little research has examined the impact of repeat assaults on officers' wellbeing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental wellbeing; leadership; occupational support; physical wellbeing; police officers; repeat assaults