Citation
Kuhlmann E, Falkenbach M, Lotta G, Tenbensel T, Dopfer-Jablonka A. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1182328.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37275483
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Violence against healthcare workers is a global health problem threatening healthcare workforce retention and health system resilience in a fragile post-COVID 'normalisation' period. In this perspective article, we argue that violence against healthcare workers must be made a greater priority. Our novel contribution to the debate is a comparative health system and policy approach.
Language: en
Keywords
public health; health policy; COVID-19 pandemic; global health crisis; healthcare workforce; international comparison; violence against healthcare workers