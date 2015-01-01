Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths among children and adolescents globally. Adult supervision is one method to decrease the risk of drowning among youth.



METHODS: We sought to assess the acceptability of a Water Watcher toolkit among children's caregivers. The toolkit consists of a badge-to designate the adult(s) responsible for supervision during water activities-and a smartphone application. When activated, the application blocks incoming calls, text messages and other applications, for example, mobile games and social media, as well as providing a button to quickly dial 911 and information for guided cardiopulmonary resuscitation. We conducted online and in-person semi-structured interviews of 16 adults residing in Washington State, United States and providing supervision to a child under 18 years of age for at least 20 h per week. Interview guides were developed based on the Health Belief Model and we performed content analysis on interview transcripts using an inductive approach.



RESULTS: When asked about Water Watcher tools, respondents generally reacted favourably towards the intervention, citing benefits of formally delegating a responsible party during group activities and elimination of distractions. Primary challenges to using the toolkit were social acceptability, competence with technology, and the independence of older children (i.e., those 13- to 17-years-old).



CONCLUSIONS: Caregivers recognized the importance of minimizing distractions, and many liked the strategy to formally designate responsibility for child supervision during aquatic recreation. SO WHAT?: Interventions such as the Water Watcher toolkit are generally considered acceptable and expanding access to these resources could reduce the burden of unintentional drownings.

