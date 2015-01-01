Abstract

Deliberate self-harm is a rising epidemic in the youth. This review examined the different self-harm behavior, approach to treatment, and the implication of such behaviors in the adolescent population in the academic literature. Using the PubMed database, we searched for specific terms related to different self-harm behaviors in Adolescents. The bibliography of the articles found relevant for the review was also screened. Each study's findings were taken with reference to our topic and findings were summarized. After reviewing the literature, we found that the prevalence of suicidal attempts was as high as 18% in the past year While the nonsuicidal attempts were as high as 31%. Risk factors associated with higher levels of suicide were bullying, loneliness and anxiety, tobacco and alcohol use, and weak family and social relationships. While the factors playing a protective role are being connected to school, having good social support, and attending school. There are very few studies focused on interventions related to suicide prevention in Adolescent and postvention programs. Out of the evidence available, the interventions are not focused on the target individuals and lack replicability. Self-harm is a major public health concern which needs to be understood holistically. The interventions aimed at preventing and managing self-harm behavior still need to be more targeted and precise. Other targets may include interventions suited to different phases of development, stopping the progression of the behavior to adulthood, including the varied population in such intervention, etc.

