Abstract

Impalement of children with foreign bodies is not uncommon. A variety of foreign bodies and mechanisms of injuries have been described. Infant tissues are more vulnerable to injuries and often penetrating traumas are very dangerous. An 8-month-old infant was referred to our department with a major impalement injury of his hard palate by a toothbrush. The integrity of the orbit was in question due to the high proximity of the foreign body to the lamina papyracea. A well-structured algorithm was followed to secure the best interests of the child. Our approach minimizes the risk of complications by taking into account every single parameter. After the removal of the foreign body, a careful reconstruction with meticulous nasendoscopy was held to restore the hard palate integrity and to check the orbit inner wall. According to the literature, toothbrushes seem to be the most common medium of impalement trauma. Parents should be educated that their offspring are at great risk when holding or sucking objects while playing.

