Mejía ST, Su TT, Washington FC, Golinski S, Sosnoff JJ. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(4): igad037.
37273259
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls, the leading cause of death and disability among older adults, occur in daily life when the demands of daily activities surpass the ability to maintain balance. An estimated 30% of older adults misestimate their physical function, placing them at greater risk of falling. This study examined how experiences of physical function are linked to awareness of fall risk in daily life. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: For 30 consecutive days following a fall-risk assessment, 41 older adults (observations = 1,135; 56% women; age: 65-91) self-assessed objective and subjective fall risk using a custom smartphone application. Alignment of objective and subjective fall risk was indexed as awareness of fall risk. Postural sway was measured by the application. Physical and mobility symptoms and fear of falling were reported daily.
Fall prevention; Microlongitudinal study; Objective and subjective fall risk; Subjective aging; Within-person processes