Abstract

ABSTRACTObjectives. Turkey canceled the Daylight Saving Time (DST) transition and started the permanent clock application. Considering the effect of this new regulation on working hours, it has been examined whether there is a relationship with the increase in the number of work accidents in shifts.



METHODS. Data on work accidents was obtained from the Republic of Turkey Social Security Institution (SSI) filed between 2011 and 2020. We estimate accident rates with using Poisson regression and log-linear models as a function of a variety of date-based factors.



RESULTS. The results show that DST transition is effective (ineffective in terms of gender) on changes in the number of work accidents. With statistical analyzes, the hour distribution of work accidents was made and calculated, indicating at which hour the work accidents occurred the most, using the work accident frequency rate. The number of prevented work accidents was calculated 286,793 and how Turkey would be affected.



CONCLUSION. The findings from these studies suggest that the cancellation of DST transition does not have a negative effect on the incidence of work accidents in Turkey, on the contrary, this practice also serves the purpose of preventing work accidents.

Language: en