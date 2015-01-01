Abstract

At the request of Sage Publishing and the Journal Editor, the following article has been retracted:



Vapniarchuk, V. V., Kaplina, O. V., Shumylo, M. Ye., Tumanyanc, A. R. (2021). Proof in the science of the criminal process in Ukraine: Conceptual approaches to understanding the essence. International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, 65(2-3), 205-220. https://doi.org/10.1177/0306624X20946924



After an internal investigation Sage has become aware that the submission contains indicators of third-party involvement and attempts to manipulate the peer-review process. This article appears to be highly similar to a previous publication:



VAPNIARCHUK, Viacheslav V. et al. Conceptual Approaches to Understanding the Essence of Proof in the Science of Criminal Process in Ukraine. Journal of Advanced Research in Law and Economics, [S.l.], v. 10, n. 7, p. 2146 - 2155, dec. 2019. ISSN 2068-696X



The Publisher was unable to reach authors at the email addresses provided at submission.



Due to concerns regarding the integrity of the authorship and overall integrity of the research, this article has been retracted.

