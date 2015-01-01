Abstract

Given the complete lack of instruments in Chile to measure the phenomenon of the sexual double standard (SDS), this study aimed to evaluate the psychometric properties of the sexual double standard scale (DSS). The sample contained 1036 university students from central and southern Chile. 61.1% (n = 633) were women, the average age was 20.4 years, and 31.7% (n = 259) identiﬁed as atheist or agnostic. The DSS demonstrated a unidimensional structure, excellent reliability, and evidence of convergent and discriminant validity: the higher the score in SDS, the greater the stereotypical attitudes about gender and the lower the transcendent attitudes. The religious participants obtained higher mean scores on the DSS and men obtained signiﬁcantly higher SDS scores than women. In addition, the group of participants with extreme stereotypical attitudes obtained signiﬁcantly higher scores on the DSS than the extreme transcendent attitudes group, in both men and women samples. Based on the evidence that links the SDS with sexual functioning and satisfaction, risky sexual practices, sexual aggression and victimization, and intimate partner violence, the DSS stands out as a contribution to the development of sex-aﬀective education programs and the identiﬁcation of individuals and groups at risk.

