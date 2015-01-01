|
Citation
|
de Sanctis F, Mesurado B. Int. J. Psychol. Res. (Medellin) 2022; 15(2): 114-129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Universidad de San Buenaventura, Facultad de Psicologia)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37274515
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Attachment has a fundamental role in the development of empathy, which helps people interact with others and prevents aggressive behaviors. It is believed that having a secure attachment can promote empathy. However, there is no clear evidence about the relationship between insecure attachment styles and empathy. Therefore, a meta-analysis was performed to clarify the relation between diﬀerent types of attachment and empathy from late children to adults (9-47 years). It was conducted using 14 studies (11542 participants) for the secure attachment, 7 studies (3115 participants) for the avoidant, and 8 studies (3479 participants) for the anxious-ambivalent.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Empathy; Insecure Attachment; Meta-Analytic Review; Secure Attachment