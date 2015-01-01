|
Zeladita-Huaman JA, Zegarra-Chapoñan R, Cuba-Sancho JM, Castillo-Parra H, Chero-Pacheco VH, Moran-Paredes GI. Int. J. Psychol. Res. (Medellin) 2022; 15(2): 105-113.
(Copyright © 2022, Universidad de San Buenaventura, Facultad de Psicologia)
37274521
The objective of the study was to evaluate the psychometric properties of the European Bullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (EBIPQ) inPeruvian adolescents and to determine gender-specific differences. The sample comprised 532 students in sixth grade of elementary school to third grade of high school. To validate the instrument, we requested an expert judgement and conducted a pilot test. Subsequently, we performed the exploratory factorial analysis, which showed that all the questions were correctly loaded in both components, an aspect that explained the 48.6%variance. We determined the reliability by means of the internal-consistency method using the Cronbach's alfa (αtotal=.856;αvictimization=.807;αaggression=.828). We found gender-specific differences in bullying roles(p<.001). In conclusion, the factorial structure of the EBIPQ in Peruvian adolescents is similar to the original questionnaire and presents high reliability and construct validity.
Language: en
Violence; Adolescent Behavior; Bullying; Surveys and Questionnaires; Peru; Validation Study