Abstract

The objective of the study was to evaluate the psychometric properties of the European Bullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (EBIPQ) inPeruvian adolescents and to determine gender-specific differences. The sample comprised 532 students in sixth grade of elementary school to third grade of high school. To validate the instrument, we requested an expert judgement and conducted a pilot test. Subsequently, we performed the exploratory factorial analysis, which showed that all the questions were correctly loaded in both components, an aspect that explained the 48.6%variance. We determined the reliability by means of the internal-consistency method using the Cronbach's alfa (αtotal=.856;αvictimization=.807;αaggression=.828). We found gender-specific differences in bullying roles(p<.001). In conclusion, the factorial structure of the EBIPQ in Peruvian adolescents is similar to the original questionnaire and presents high reliability and construct validity.

