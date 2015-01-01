|
Citation
|
Brambilla R, Mshana GH, Mosha N, Malibwa D, Ayieko P, Sichalwe S, Kapiga S, Stöckl H. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1605402.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37273770
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) in Tanzania is one of the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. There are very few studies on the co-occurrence of gambling and IPV and none from LMICs, despite gambling being a behaviour associated with gender norms exalting masculinity underlying IPV perpetration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; domestic abuse; betting; gambling; young men