Abstract

Gay men are particularly at risk for intimate partner violence (IPV). As regards the prevalence and unique consequences of IPV, many studies seek to understand the specific stressors faced by gay men, but few provide a more comprehensive perspective of IPV-related factors, including gay men-specific, general as well as protective factors. An ecological perspective was used to conduct a qualitative study aimed at identifying the different risk and protective factors related to IPV among gay men. We conducted individual semi-structured interviews with 23 gay men who acknowledge having experienced IPV by another man, as well as two focus groups with practitioners who provide services to this population. Our analysis led to a five-level ecological model, ranging from most proximal (e.g. prior victimization) to distal (e.g. conception of masculinity) factors, and including both general factors (e.g. power dynamics) and factors specific to gay men. Heterosexism emerged as an overarching contributing sociocultural factor. This study sheds new light on mechanisms whereby these factors affect the IPV experience, namely the risk of being victimized; the recognition of IPV victimization; and the response to the IPV experienced. These mechanisms are discussed along with heterosexism-related factors, and implications for research and practices are suggested.

