Abstract

Limited research has examined predictors of anti-gay victimization among men who have sex with men (MSM), despite anti-gay violence continuing to be a global problem. We conducted a secondary analysis of data from structured interviews with 600 MSM adults to examine anti-gay victimization and earlier sexual debut among MSM in Kazakhstan. Multiple linear regression was used to test for associations between earlier sexual debut-categorized as age of sexual onset between 13 and 15 years of age and prior to 13 years old, with ages 16 and older as the reference group-and recent and lifetime anti-gay victimization. Adjusted logistic regression models were used to assess earlier sexual debut and specific types of victimization. The majority of MSM reported lifetime (89%) or recent (68%) experiences of anti-gay victimization. Earlier sexual debut prior to 13 years of age was significantly associated with greater number of types of lifetime and recent reports of anti-gay victimization. Among specific types of anti-gay victimization, earlier sexual debut was associated with higher odds of experiencing verbal, physical, and sexual violence. Anti-gay violence in Kazakhstan is a significant and prevalent public health issue. Future research and clinical interventions addressing anti-gay victimization among MSM populations should consider the lifetime and current implications of consensual and non-consensual childhood and adolescent sexual experiences.

