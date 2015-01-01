|
Citation
|
Seelig AD, Rivera AC, Leardmann CA, Daniel SM, Jacobson IG, Stander VA, Moore BL, Millard DC, Boyko EJ. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37272027
|
Abstract
|
Sexual trauma (ST), which includes both sexual harassment and sexual assault, is associated with a variety of adverse mental and physical health outcomes in military and civilian populations. However, little is known about whether certain individual or military attributes or prior experiences may modify the relationship between recent ST and mental or physical health outcomes. Data from a longitudinal cohort study of current and former military members were used to examine whether individual and military factors modify the association between recent ST and health outcomes (posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, multiple somatic symptoms, and insomnia).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; sexual assault; sexual harassment