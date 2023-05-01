Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The modified Taylor Aggression Paradigm (TAP) has been used to study impulsive aggression in experimental designs and has been relatively successful in addressing critiques of aggression paradigms; however, little has been done to examine the potential of using the TAP as a direct measure of aggression. This study aimed to explore the psychometric properties of the TAP behavioral indexes as measures of aggression.



METHODS: A community sample of 962 adults were divided into three groups based on diagnostic assessments: Intermittent Explosive Disorder; Non-Aggressive Psychiatric Disorder; or healthy controls. Participants then completed the TAP and self-report measures to assess construct validity. A subset of 47 participants completed a second TAP within one year to assess reliability. TAP indexes were based on number of "extreme" shocks selected (high shock index), average shock levels selected (mean shock index), and shocks levels selected without provocation (unprovoked aggression).



RESULTS: Overall, TAP indexes were consistent and reliable. IED participants had the highest high shock and mean shock indexes of all groups (X(2) = 49.93, p < 0.001). High shock index was related to trait aggression (β = 0.184, p < 0.001) after including covariates; mean shock index had a trending association with trait anger (β = 0.102, p = 0.059).



CONCLUSION: TAP behavioral indexes demonstrated promising psychometrics as a measure of aggression. High shock index appears to be more strongly associated with aggressive behavior; mean shock index may better measure general hostile responding. Future research might include comparisons specifically with impulse control disorders.

