SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang MM, Radulovich NP, Fu R, Eagle RCJ, Stefanyszyn MA. Orbit 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01676830.2023.2220123

PMID

37276340

Abstract

A 28-year-old male presented to the emergency room suffering an ocular burn injury from a welding rod. Given the mechanism of injury, severe delayed injury of the ocular adnexa occurred, requiring enucleation, partial exenteration of the superior orbit, and extensive reconstruction. Histopathology of the affected tissue was analyzed. This is the first report that details the clinical course of a patient with delayed high amperage and low voltage electrical burn injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Electrical burn; enucleation; ocular injury; orbital adnexa; reconstruction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print