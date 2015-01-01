Abstract

A 28-year-old male presented to the emergency room suffering an ocular burn injury from a welding rod. Given the mechanism of injury, severe delayed injury of the ocular adnexa occurred, requiring enucleation, partial exenteration of the superior orbit, and extensive reconstruction. Histopathology of the affected tissue was analyzed. This is the first report that details the clinical course of a patient with delayed high amperage and low voltage electrical burn injury.

