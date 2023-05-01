Abstract

BACKGROUND: Across Europe, there are differences regarding driving restrictions for patients with epilepsies and seizures. In the light of increasing mobility, knowledge about those different regulations is of high importance for counseling patients, and physicians.



METHODS: A structured online survey was sent to the official representatives of the different European ILAE chapters, asking for the local driving restrictions for patients with epilepsies, first seizures, syncopes, and psychogenic non-epileptic seizures.



RESULTS: The survey was sent to 38 chapters or representatives of 47 European Countries. 33 chapters answered. The majority of countries require 1 year of seizure-freedom for the ability to drive (Group 1, former categories A, B, B + E, F, G. H, K, L, and P; driving license which authorizes its holder to drive vehicle classes categories of the motor vehicle), usually with the need to continue antiseizure medication (ASM). Some countries have much stricter regulations before allowing for driving. Legal regulations after a first unprovoked seizure differ between 6 months for Group 1 license holders in most European countries, and one year in Luxembourg and Malta. In Serbia, there is no legal regulation for this special situation. The situation after a first seizure is even more complex for Group 2 license holders (former categories C1, C1+E, C, C + E, D1, D1+E, D, D + E).



CONCLUSION: Knowledge of the different recommendations of the individual European countries is of high relevance in the counseling of epilepsy patients. Europe-wide regulations, e.g. following the IBE-recommendations are needed to facilitate the patients' situation.

Language: en