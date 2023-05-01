CONTACT US: Contact info
Bongiovanni T, Hernandez S, Ledesma Y, Menza R, Wick E, Steinman M, Mackersie R, Stein DM, Coffin PO. Surgery 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
|
The authors regret that Referece #5 points to a link that is no longer functional: https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/data/statedeaths.html. The authors would like to update the link in the reference to: https://bewellfinder.com/drug-overdoses-deaths/, which has an access date of 5-15-2023.
