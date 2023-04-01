Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite recent advances in the management of severe traumatic brain injury, the role of decompressive craniectomy remains unclear. The purpose of this study was to compare practice patterns and patient outcomes between 2 study periods over the past decade.



METHODS: This is a retrospective cohort study using the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Project database. We included patients (age ≥18 years) with isolated severe traumatic brain injury. The patients were divided into the early (2013-2014) and late (2017-2018) groups. The primary outcome was the rate of craniectomy, and secondary outcomes included in-hospital mortality and discharge disposition. A subgroup analysis of patients undergoing intracranial pressure monitoring was also performed. A multivariable logistic regression analysis assessed the association between the early/late period and study outcomes.



RESULTS: A total of 29,942 patients were included. In the logistic regression analysis, the late period was associated with decreased use of craniectomy (odds ratio: 0.58, P <.001). Although the late period was associated with higher in-hospital mortality (odds ratio: 1.10, P =.013), it was also associated with a higher likelihood of discharge to home/rehab (odds ratio: 1.61, P <.001). Similarly, the subgroup analysis of patients with intracranial pressure monitoring showed that the late period was associated with a lower craniectomy rate (odds ratio: 0.26, P <.001) and a higher likelihood of discharge to home/rehab (odds ratio:1.98, P <.001).



CONCLUSION: The use of craniectomy for severe traumatic brain injury has decreased over the study period. Although further studies are warranted, these trends may reflect recent changes in the management of patients with severe traumatic brain injury.

