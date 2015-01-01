SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oliver C, Cummings S, Puiras E, Mazmanian D. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231177998

37272024

Objectification theory was tested to examine the potential mediating role of self-objectification in the relationship between technology-facilitated sexual harassment (TFSH) and psychological functioning in a sample of women (N = 481). The results indicated that TFSH was associated with eating pathology, alcohol use, and sexual functioning. Furthermore, partial support for the objectification theory was achieved, with self-objectification potentially explaining the relationships between TFSH and eating pathology, and TFSH and alcohol use. This research may shed light on the role of objectification processes in the context of TFSH in women, as well as inform mental health interventions for women victims of TFSH.


technology; women; sexual harassment; psychological functioning; self-objectification

