Abstract

Indigenous intimate partner violence (IPV) advocates are essential for Indigenous women experiencing IPV who seek support amidst personal and historic trauma. IPV advocates work with and on behalf of clients to identify resources and promote resiliency. Indigenous advocates share their personal IPV experience. They provide individual ways they halted intergenerational trauma, moved toward becoming healthy, and made changes in their personal lives which affect services provided to their clients. This study fills a literature gap as it examines the intersection of Indigenous IPV advocates' personal journey of ending intergenerational trauma as a path to promoting resiliency among their clients.

