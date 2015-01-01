|
Zhang L, Au W, Ewesesan R, Yakubovich AR, Brownridge DA, Urquia ML. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37272037
Factors associated with IPV among immigrant women are not well understood. Using linked immigration and justice data, we compared the incidence of justice-identified IPV (JIIPV) among 58,564 international immigrant women born outside of Canada, 30,098 women born in other Canadian provinces (i.e., interprovincial migrants), and 88,662 long-term Manitoban resident women. International immigrant women had the lowest incidence of JIIPV compared to matched long-term Manitobans (adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) 0.49, 95% CI: 0.43-0.56) and interprovincial migrants (aHR 0.56, 95% CI: 0.43-0.73). Among immigrants, JIIPV varied substantially according to birthplace, increased with length of residence, and was less frequent among secondary immigrants.
intimate partner violence; birthplace; criminal justice; immigrant women; secondary migration