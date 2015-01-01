|
Citation
|
Pritchard E, van Vreden C, Xia T, Newnam S, Collie A, Lubman DI, de Almeida Neto A, Iles R. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1090.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37280567
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Truck driving is one of the most common male occupations worldwide. Drivers endure long working hours, isolation, separation from family, compromised sleep, and face rigid regulatory requirements. Studies have documented the work factors contributing to poor health outcomes, however these have not been explored in the Australian context. The aim of this grounded theory study was to explore the impact of work and coping factors on mental health of Australian truck drivers from their perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; Mental health; Qualitative research; Risk and supportive factors; Truck Drivers