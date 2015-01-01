Abstract

BACKGROUND: Solid fuels are still widely used for cooking in rural China, leading to various health implications. Yet, studies on household air pollution and its impact on depression remain scarce. Using baseline data from the China Kadoorie Biobank (CKB) study, we aimed to investigate the relationship between solid fuel use for cooking and depression among adults in rural China.



METHODS: Data on exposure to household air pollution from cooking with solid fuels were collected and the Chinese version of the World Health Organization Composite International Diagnostic Interview short-form (CIDI-SF) was used to evaluate the status of major depressive episode. Logistic regression analysis was performed to investigate the association between solid fuel use for cooking and depression.



RESULTS: Amongst 283,170 participants, 68% of them used solid fuels for cooking. A total of 2,171 (0.8%) participants reported of having a major depressive episode in the past 12 months. Adjusted analysis showed that participants who had exposure to solid fuels used for cooking for up to 20 years, more than 20 to 35 years, and more than 35 years were 1.09 (95% CI: 0.94-1.27), 1.18 (95% CI: 1.01-1.38), and 1.19 (95% CI: 1.01-1.40) times greater odds of having a major depressive episode, respectively, compared with those who had no previous exposure to solid fuels used for cooking.



CONCLUSION: The findings highlight that longer exposure to solid fuels used for cooking would be associated with increased odds of major depressive episode. In spite of the uncertainty of causal relationship between them, using solid fuels for cooking can lead to undesirable household air pollution. Reducing the use of solid fuels for cooking by promoting the use of clean energy should be encouraged.

