Abstract

Evidence suggests that child maltreatment is a risk factor for adolescent suicidal behavior. However, the differential influence of distinct forms of child maltreatment on adolescent suicide attempts is understudied and the factors that might exacerbate or ameliorate these associations warrant attention. We examined the associations between two distinct forms of child maltreatment (threat and deprivation) and suicide attempt history, and investigated whether executive function domains moderated these associations. Participants were 119 adolescents (M = 15.24, SD = 1.46, 72.3% female) recruited from an inpatient psychiatric hospital during hospitalization for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



RESULTS indicated that the executive function domains of initiation, shifting, and planning/organization moderated the associations between threat and suicide attempt history. Associations between threat and suicide attempt history were significant only when initiation and shifting T-scores were lower (OR = 1.22, p =.03 and OR = 1.32, p =.01, respectively). The association between threat and suicide attempt history trended toward significance when planning/organization T-scores were lower (OR = 1.15, p =.10). None of the executive function domains moderated the link between deprivation and suicide attempt history.



FINDINGS highlight the need for research investigating whether initiation, shifting, and planning/organization might be amendable to intervention in the context of threat-related child maltreatment.

