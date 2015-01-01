|
Brown S, Tezanos KM, Nugent NR. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37279026
Evidence suggests that child maltreatment is a risk factor for adolescent suicidal behavior. However, the differential influence of distinct forms of child maltreatment on adolescent suicide attempts is understudied and the factors that might exacerbate or ameliorate these associations warrant attention. We examined the associations between two distinct forms of child maltreatment (threat and deprivation) and suicide attempt history, and investigated whether executive function domains moderated these associations. Participants were 119 adolescents (M = 15.24, SD = 1.46, 72.3% female) recruited from an inpatient psychiatric hospital during hospitalization for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
suicide; child maltreatment; executive function