Abstract

BACKGROUND: Serial killing by doctors or nurses is rare. When it occurs, it is generally only detected after multiple homicides by the same perpetrator have escaped detection in the past. The persons at greatest risk are multimorbid elderly patients whose sudden death for natural reasons would not come as a surprise. However, patients' risk of falling victim to homicide is increased only if such vulnerable patients are exposed to perpetrators with certain personality traits. In this situation, homicides can be committed in which little or no evidence of the crime is left behind. In this review, we address the frequency, nature, and circumstances of serial killings and attempted serial killings in hospitals, nursing homes, and nursing care.



METHODS: This review is based on publications retrieved by a selective review of the literature in monographs, medical databases, specialty journals, general-interest media, and the Internet.



RESULTS: An evaluation of searchable, published case descriptions of serial killings and attempted serial killings in hospitals, nursing homes, and nursing care, mainly from Europe and the English-speaking countries, enables identification of the type of patients at risk, the modes of homicide, and the personality traits of the perpetrators. Multimorbid, care-dependent and nursing-dependent persons are the main victims. The perpetrators (men and women) generally act alone and have often been working in patient care for many years. The most common method of homicide is by drug injection; violent physical homicide is rarer. In many cases, irregularities in drug stocks, erratic behavior of a staff member, and/or a cluster of sudden deaths are indeed noticed, but are too slowly acted upon.



CONCLUSION: Irregularities in drug stocks, inexplicably empty drug packages and used syringes, erratic behavior of a staff member before and after a patient's death, or a cluster of unexpected deaths mainly involving elderly, multimorbid patients (detectable from internal mortality statistics) should always lead to further questioning and investigation.

