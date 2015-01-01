Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This exploratory project aims to provide an empirical understanding of the caregiver-reported emotional and behavioural functioning of children 12 and under who present to an inpatient psychiatric unit with suicidal ideation and/or attempts.



METHOD: A retrospective chart review was conducted, including all patients (n = 573) aged 12 and under admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit between September 2011-December 2015 for suicidal ideation without proximal attempt (n = 155) or a suicide attempt (n = 37). Inpatients without suicidal thoughts and behaviour in the same age range (n = 381) served as a control group. The three groups were compared on a range of variables, including patient history/demographics, caregiver-reported emotional/behavioural functioning, and discharge diagnoses.



RESULTS: Children who were admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit following suicide attempts and/or ideation demonstrated clinically significant levels of externalizing and internalizing symptoms. Children with suicidal thoughts and behaviour (STB) were more likely to be female and older than their peers without STB, more likely to report a history of sexual abuse and non-suicidal self-injury, and to be diagnosed with a depressive disorder.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with STB differ demographically, symptomatically, and diagnostically from their peers without STB with comparable levels of psychiatric impairment (i.e., necessitating inpatient admission).



RESULTS provide provisional information on this concerning group of children, which can be used to aid identification of risk factors, inform treatment, and stimulate future work.

Language: en