|
Citation
|
Casassa K, Ploss A, Karandikar S. Health Soc. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37279359
|
Abstract
|
While research has demonstrated a complex relationship between sex trafficking and substance use, the relationship between substance use and trauma bonding is not well understood. A trauma bond refers to an emotional attachment that can develop between victims and their abusers. This study aims to explore the relationship between substance use and trauma bonding among survivors of sex trafficking from the perspective of service providers working directly with survivors of sex trafficking. This qualitative study involved in-depth interviews with 10 participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
substance use; sex trafficking; service providers; Stockholm syndrome; trauma bonding