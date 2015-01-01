|
Hinchey LME, Nashef R, Bazzi C, Gorski K, Javanbakht A. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37278010
BACKGROUND: War and natural disasters lead to forced migration - and increased risk of adverse psychological outcomes - in approximately 1% of the global population. Though recent years have brought a greater understanding of the consequences of war exposure on mental health outcomes for refugee children, little is known about the longitudinal and developmental impact of these experiences on youth. AIMS: The aim of this study was to assess the effect of direct exposure to war and/or combat on trajectories of symptoms related to anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Syrian and Iraqi refugee youth following resettlement. Prevalence of possible anxiety disorders and PTSD was also assessed.
Language: en
PTSD; trauma; youth; anxiety; Refugees