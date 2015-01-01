Abstract

This is a case presentation of an 18-year-old male victim who experienced a drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA). The drug used to incapacitate him was tetrahydrozoline (Visine) given rectally. Tetrahydrozoline, intended for ophthalmic administration, is in the class of drugs known as imidazoline receptor agonists and has been used as an agent for DFSA since the 1940s. DFSA is increasing, particularly among young men. Care of victims of DFSA is discussed with particular attention to mental health sequelae in this patient population.

