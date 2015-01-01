|
Citation
Júlio CE, Antonialli FC, Nascimento TM, Sá KA, Barton GJ, Lucareli PRG. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Gerontological Society of America)
DOI
PMID
37279546
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The World Health Organization considers falls the second leading cause of death by accidental injury worldwide and one of the most frequent complications in older adults during activities of daily living. Several tasks related to fall risk have been individually assessed describing kinematic changes in older adults. The study proposal was identify which functional task differentiates faller and non-faller older adults using the movement deviation profile (MDP).
Language: en
Keywords
3D joint kinematics; Biomechanical phenomena; Fall accidents; Movement Deviation Profile