Abstract

The purpose of this study was to estimate monthly and annual trends in youth sports-related injury over the years 2016-2020 using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database to measure the impact of COVID-19 on overall and sport-specific rates of injury. Children and adolescents (0-19 years) presenting to USA emergency departments with sport participation injury from 2016 to 2020 were identified. Descriptive statistical analyses were performed of injury patterns. An interrupted time series analysis was applied to estimate changes in injury trends during COVID-19. Proportional changes in injury characteristics during this period were examined. An estimated 5 078 490 sports-related injuries were identified with an annual incidence of 1406 injuries per 100 000 population. Seasonal peaks in injuries occurred during September and May. About 58% of injuries were associated with contact sports, such as basketball, football, and soccer, and the most common injuries were sprains and strains. After the pandemic onset, there was a statistically significant 59% decrease in national youth sports-related injuries compared with the average estimates for 2016-2019. While the distribution of injury characteristics did not appear to change, the location of injury appeared to shift away from school toward alternative settings. A significant reduction in youth sports-related injuries was identified in 2020 coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, persisting throughout the rest of the year. No changes in the anatomic or demographic distribution of injuries were identified. This study expands our epidemiologic understanding of youth sports-related injury trends and how they changed following the pandemic onset.

